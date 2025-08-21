ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 21 Aug 2025 Football News

2025 GHALCA Top 4: Win over Asante Kotoko will motivate my players - GoldStars coach Frimpong Manso

2025 GHALCA Top 4: Win over Asante Kotoko will motivate my players - GoldStars coach Frimpong Manso

Bibiani GoldStars head coach Frimpong Manso has hailed his side’s 2-1 victory over Asante Kotoko in the opening game of the 2025 GHALCA Top 4 tournament as a major source of motivation for his players.

The Ghana Premier League side stunned the FA Cup champions at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Kotoko initially took the lead through Albert Amoah, but Samuel Attah Kumi levelled the score from the penalty spot to end the first half 1-1.

The decisive moment came after the interval when a costly back pass by Henry Ansu resulted in an own goal, handing GoldStars the win.

“It’s been good for us in terms of motivation because our players will be motivated by them in this tournament, because a team like Kotoko and you are playing your first game, for me, I think that alone puts pressure on us," Manso said after the game.

“But once they have been able to deal with it, I think going forward, they will do well in the next games. For me, it’s not about the win, I want to see my players in a big occasion like this, how they will play, and for me, I think they did just that, although we still have a lot of mistakes to correct," he added.

In the next round of fixtures, GoldStars will face Hearts of Oak, who edged Heart of Lions 1-0, while Kotoko meet Heart of Lions.

Both GoldStars and Kotoko are also preparing for the upcoming CAF interclub competitions.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

34 minutes ago

National Security seizes, destroys counterfeit diapers in Ashanti Region National Security seizes, destroys counterfeit diapers in Ashanti Region

37 minutes ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin 2 weeks water shortage in Effutu has compounded sanitation, health challenges — ...

37 minutes ago

Tepa: 24-year-old man stabbed to death in fight over woman Tepa:  24-year-old man stabbed to death in fight over woman

39 minutes ago

Lack of enforcement folding up state-owned enterprises — Sophia Akuffo Lack of enforcement folding up state-owned enterprises — Sophia Akuffo

39 minutes ago

Godwin Asediba wins 2025 BBC Komla Dumor Award, grabs US$10,000 Godwin Asediba wins 2025 BBC Komla Dumor Award, grabs US$10,000

39 minutes ago

Africa is the next frontier for trade and investment, were open for business – Mahama Africa is the next frontier for trade and investment, we're open for business – ...

51 minutes ago

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin Restore 2-week long water outage in Effutu Municipality — Afenyo-Markin petition...

51 minutes ago

Cedi sells at GHS11.95 on forex market, GHS10.83 interbank on August 21 Cedi sells at GHS11.95 on forex market, GHS10.83 interbank on August 21

51 minutes ago

Discontinue foreign currency payments to large corporates immediately — BoG directs banks Discontinue foreign currency payments to large corporates immediately — BoG dire...

51 minutes ago

Board Chairman of the IEA, Dr. Charles Mensa Ghana will go to IMF again for the 18th time – IEA warns

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line