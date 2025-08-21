2025 GHALCA Top 4: Win over Asante Kotoko will motivate my players - GoldStars coach Frimpong Manso

Bibiani GoldStars head coach Frimpong Manso has hailed his side’s 2-1 victory over Asante Kotoko in the opening game of the 2025 GHALCA Top 4 tournament as a major source of motivation for his players.

The Ghana Premier League side stunned the FA Cup champions at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Kotoko initially took the lead through Albert Amoah, but Samuel Attah Kumi levelled the score from the penalty spot to end the first half 1-1.

The decisive moment came after the interval when a costly back pass by Henry Ansu resulted in an own goal, handing GoldStars the win.

“It’s been good for us in terms of motivation because our players will be motivated by them in this tournament, because a team like Kotoko and you are playing your first game, for me, I think that alone puts pressure on us," Manso said after the game.

“But once they have been able to deal with it, I think going forward, they will do well in the next games. For me, it’s not about the win, I want to see my players in a big occasion like this, how they will play, and for me, I think they did just that, although we still have a lot of mistakes to correct," he added.

In the next round of fixtures, GoldStars will face Hearts of Oak, who edged Heart of Lions 1-0, while Kotoko meet Heart of Lions.

Both GoldStars and Kotoko are also preparing for the upcoming CAF interclub competitions.