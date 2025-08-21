ModernGhana logo
Felix Afena-Gyan completes loan move to Turkish side Amedspor

Ghana forward Felix Afena-Gyan has completed a season-long loan move to Turkish second-tier outfit Amedspor from Italian club Cremonese, with an option for a permanent deal.

The Turkish club confirmed the transfer in a statement on Wednesday, noting: “Our club has signed a one-year loan agreement with an option to buy for the 2025-2026 season with professional footballer Felix Ohene Afena Gyan," the club said.

“We believe that Felix Ohene Afena Gyan will make significant contributions under our green-and-red jersey, and we wish him success in his Amedspor career while hoping this transfer brings good fortune to our club.”

The move represents the 22-year-old’s second loan spell since joining Cremonese from AS Roma in 2022.

Last season, he turned out for Juventus Next Gen (the Serie C side of Juventus), where he scored 10 goals in 30 appearances after recovering from injury setbacks.

Afena-Gyan’s progress has been hampered by inconsistency and fitness issues since leaving Roma.

In his debut Serie A season with Cremonese, he featured in 23 matches but managed just eight starts before a fracture curtailed his campaign and sidelined him for much of the following Serie B season.

Now, the Ghana international, who has earned seven caps and scored once for the Black Stars, will be hoping his stint in Turkey revives his career and restores the promise he showed as a teenage breakthrough talent in Italy.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

