Arsenal hijack Spurs move for Eze as Gunners 'reach agreement'

Arsenal have "reached an agreement in principle" to sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace, according to reports, despite interest from rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

It was understood that Spurs were frontrunners to sign the England international and had "lined up a deal" with Palace on Wednesday, as per The Athletic's David Ornstein.

However, following a reported knee injury to striker Kai Havertz, Arsenal re-entered the race on Wednesday evening and have now agreed a deal themselves with the south London club.

Ornstein's report adds that the clubs have agreed on a package worth around £68 million - close to the player's expired release clause - with Eze set to play his final game for Palace in their UEFA Conference League play-off on Thursday before undergoing his Arsenal medical.

Mikel Arteta's side had reported interest in Eze earlier in the window and seemingly distanced themselves from a potential deal, but are now expected to bring the 27-year-old to Emirates Stadium.

In all competitions for Palace last season, Eze scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists, as well as netting in the club's FA Cup final triumph over Manchester City.

He also found the net on the opening weekend of the Premier League with a spectacularly taken free-kick, which was consequently ruled out under controversial circumstances.

It was also reported that Tottenham were considering a player-plus-cash deal, with the club willing to part ways with Brazil striker Richarlison.

However, Spurs' attempts at signing Eze seem to have hit a major stumbling block, with Arsenal now understood to be the frontrunners for his signature.

Eze would be the seventh signing through the door at the Emirates this summer, after the club signed Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Christhian Mosquera, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Arsenal will be looking to make it two wins from two in the Premier League following their opening victory over Manchester United, when they take on Leeds United at home on Saturday.