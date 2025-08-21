ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Brentford reject Newcastle's improved £40m bid for striker Yoane Wissa

By BBC
Football News Getty ImagesImage caption: Yoane Wissa was left out of Brentfords squad for Sundays 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest
THU, 21 AUG 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Yoane Wissa was left out of Brentford's squad for Sunday's 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest

Brentford have turned down Newcastle's improved bid of £40m for striker Yoane Wissa.

The Magpies were proposing a £35m initial fee plus a further £5m in add-ons.

Newcastle reopened talks with Brentford on Wednesday but sources told BBC Sport that the latest bid fell below the Bees' valuation of Wissa.

It is understood Wissa held talks with Brentford's owner Matthew Benham on Tuesday, a development that prompted the discussions.

The Magpies' previous bid for the 28-year-old was worth up to £30m.

Earlier this week, Wissa removed all association with Brentford from his Instagram account as his future took a fresh twist.

The DR Congo forward wants to join Newcastle but so far Brentford have refused to sanction his exit. He scored 19 goals in the Premier League last season.

BBC Sport were first to reveal that Wissa had flown home early from their pre-season camp in Portugal in July after which he threatened not to play or train for the club again if they did not sanction his protracted move to St James' Park.

Since then there had been a slight thawing of relations resulting in Wissa returning to first-team training while continuing to make absolutely clear he wanted to join Newcastle.

Wissa believed that Brentford would sanction his transfer north once they signed his replacement.

Indeed, Wissa has been expecting Brentford to agree his move to Tyneside this week after the west London side completed the signing of Dango Ouattara from Bournemouth.

Brentford have already lost fellow forward Bryan Mbeumo this summer to Manchester United.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

7 minutes ago

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin Restore 2-week long water outage in Effutu Municipality — Afenyo-Markin petition...

7 minutes ago

Cedi sells at GHS11.95 on forex market, GHS10.83 interbank on August 21 Cedi sells at GHS11.95 on forex market, GHS10.83 interbank on August 21

7 minutes ago

Discontinue foreign currency payments to large corporates immediately — BoG directs banks Discontinue foreign currency payments to large corporates immediately — BoG dire...

7 minutes ago

Board Chairman of the IEA, Dr. Charles Mensa Ghana will go to IMF again for the 18th time – IEA warns

1 hour ago

Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale GHS10 million with 2 sureties set for Shatta Wale’s release from EOCO

1 hour ago

Stay calm; we’ll ensure Shatta Wale’s release from EOCO — Sammy Flex to SM fans Stay calm; we’ll ensure Shatta Wale’s release from EOCO — Sammy Flex to SM fans

1 hour ago

Head of Media Relations for the Shatta Movement, Samuel Akuoku Baah, popularly known as Sammy Flex Shatta Wale was detained by EOCO for alleged tax evasion, not money laundering —...

12 hours ago

Shatta Wale Detained by EOCO Over Lamborghini Tax Inquiry Shatta Wale Detained by EOCO Over Lamborghini Tax Inquiry

15 hours ago

500 Police Officers deployed for one-week observance of late Asantehemaa 500 Police Officers deployed for one-week observance of late Asantehemaa

15 hours ago

Water crisis grips Apatrapa New Site as residents demand urgent action Water crisis grips Apatrapa New Site as residents demand urgent action

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line