Hearts of Oak edge Heart of Lions in GHALCA Top 4 opener

THU, 21 AUG 2025

Hearts of Oak kicked off their 2025 GHALCA Top 4 campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Heart of Lions on Wednesday night at the University of Ghana Stadium.

The competition was initially scheduled for the Baba Yara Stadium but had to be relocated due to ongoing renovation works at the Kumasi venue.

Both sides displayed determination and intensity in search of an early advantage, creating several chances.

However, the breakthrough came in the 38th minute when Lions defender Ebenezer Abban turned the ball into his own net while attempting to clear a dangerous free-kick from Ransford Mensah.

That proved to be the decisive moment, as the Phobians held firm to protect their narrow lead until the final whistle.

The win puts Hearts of Oak in a strong position ahead of their second group match against Bibiani Gold Stars on Friday, August 22.

Heart of Lions, meanwhile, will seek redemption when they take on Asante Kotoko in their next outing.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

