2024 GHALCA Top 4: Bibiani GoldStars stun Asante Koyoko 2-1 in opener

Bibiani GoldStars produced a major upset in the opening fixture of the 2024 GHALCA Top 4 tournament, defeating Asante Kotoko 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Kotoko, who started brightly, broke the deadlock in the 16th minute when Albert Amoah finished off a neat move, assisted by captain Samba O’Neil.

But the lead lasted only a few minutes. The Ghana Premier League champions were awarded a penalty after O’Neil fouled his marker in the box, and Samuel Atta Kumi calmly converted to restore parity before halftime.

Both sides came out stronger in the second half, with Kotoko edging possession but GoldStars proving solid in defence.

The decisive moment arrived in the 62nd minute when a defensive mix-up between Henry Ansu and goalkeeper Mohammed Camara gifted GoldStars their second goal, and their first lead of the match.

Kotoko pushed hard for an equaliser, launching waves of attack, but GoldStars held firm to seal a memorable victory.

The Miners will now aim for back-to-back wins when they take on Hearts of Oak on Friday, August 22, while Kotoko will look to bounce back against Heart of Lions in the day’s other fixture.