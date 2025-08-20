2024 CHAN: Kwesi Appiah praises Sudan's players growth after booking quarterfinal berth

Sudan head coach Kwesi Appiah has praised his side's growth in the ongoing 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament.

Sudan has secured a place in the last eight of the tournament after drawing goalless with Senegal on Tuesday to finish as Group D leaders.

Sudan drew 1-1 with Congo after conceding a late goal and proceeded to hammer Nigeria 4-0.

“We started the competition slowly but progressed to beat Nigeria and grind out a result against Senegal," Appiah said after the game.

"The more we advance, the better we get. Senegal isn’t a small country in terms of football. I knew we were in for a tough time. We had to sit back and hit on counters,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sudan will battle Algeria in the quarterfinals for a place in the last four on Saturday, August 23.

Kick off for the game has been scheduled for 15:00 GMT.