2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Parliamentary Committee on Sports demands Black Stars budget ahead Chad, Mali games

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports has formally written to Sports Minister Kofi Adams, requesting full disclosure of the budget for the upcoming Black Stars 2026 World Cup qualifying matches.

Ghana’s senior national team is set to face Chad and Mali in Matchdays 7 and 8 of the qualifiers, scheduled for next month.

The committee’s request follows President John Mahama’s pledge earlier this year that the finances of the national team would be fully transparent.

"Next month, the senior national team, the Black Stars, which is now a pale shadow of its former glory, will play two World Cup Qualifying matches," he said.

"I have instructed my office and the Minister for Sports and Recreation to hold the Ghana Football Association accountable to the people of Ghana as we prepare for these games. Especially regarding the budget of the GFA.

"There will be no secrecy in how much the government spends on the national teams. The budgets presented by the FA and other sports associations must be made known to the public. After all, it is the taxpayers' funds that are used to fund these activities. The reduction in government expenditure and waste reduction applies to all sectors of the economy, including the Ministry of Sports and Recreation," he added.

Despite these assurances, the budget for the Black Stars’ Matchdays 5 and 6 games against Chad and Madagascar in March was never publicly disclosed, despite repeated media requests.

At the time, Minister Adams promised that future budgets would be made available in a timely manner.

“For those of you who think that we have had every money and paid for what we must pay as far as Ghana versus Chad and Ghana versus Madagascar is concerned, no, we haven't been able to do that yet,” he explained. “We are still working on it.

“By our next game, which is in September, we'll have ample time to even publish the budget ahead of expenditure.

“We couldn’t do so for the previous match because of time constraints, but time will not be an issue now. We’ll be able to call you here, make it available to you so that you can ask relevant questions for explanation.”

With the Black Stars regrouping next month, the Select Committee has urged Minister Adams to release both the expenditure for the March games and the budget for the upcoming matches.

Ghana will travel to face Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on September 4 before returning home to host Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 8. The four-time African champions currently lead Group I with 15 points, aiming to maintain their strong run in the qualifiers.