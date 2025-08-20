GHALCA chairman John Ansah remains tight-lipped on Top 4 tournament financial package

Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) chairman John Ansah has refrained from disclosing the financial rewards for this year’s 2025 Top 4 tournament.

The pre-season competition kicks off today, August 20, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

The opening fixture will see Asante Kotoko take on Ghana Premier League champions Bibiani GoldStars at 15:00 GMT, while Hearts of Oak will face Heart of Lions later at 18:00 GMT.

Speaking on Woezor TV's Arena, Ansah declined to reveal the monetary incentives, citing a similar approach taken with the President’s Cup.

"Unfortunately, we are not discussing financial rewards because we did the same with the President's Cup, and we were at peace," he said.

"The clubs who are involved and are the beneficiaries must know what is involved in terms of the financial rewards."

However, Ansah confirmed that the tournament winner will be presented with a distinctive trophy.

"There is a trophy for the winner, and it has been in the system since we unveiled the Top 4 tournament. It has been going around, and it is a unique trophy.

"There are medals for the first two, and there are other things for the other two clubs to indicate their participation in the Top 4 tournament," he added.

The 2025 Top 4 tournament serves as a curtain-raiser ahead of the new Ghanaian football season, offering clubs a chance to test their squads before league action resumes.