GHALCA chairman John Ansah confirms University of Ghana Stadium readiness to host Top 4 tournament

Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), John Ansah, has assured fans and stakeholders that the University of Ghana Sports Stadium is fully prepared to host this year’s GHALCA Top 4 tournament.

The pre-season competition was originally scheduled for the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, but ongoing renovation works forced organisers to look elsewhere.

The Accra Sports Stadium was later chosen, only for the National Sports Authority (NSA) to reserve the venue for the Black Stars’ upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September.

That development prompted GHALCA to settle on the University of Ghana facility, which Ansah insists is in excellent condition.

"I don't think there is a challenge using the University of Ghana Sports Stadium," Mr Ansah told Worzoe TV's Arena.

"They started working on it a long time ago, but it is just that we chose to use the Accra Sports Stadium because we had approval, and so we did not go back to the University of Ghana.

"When we had the challenge using the Accra Sports Stadium, then we had to run around to the University of Ghana Stadium, and it is in good shape, and we are ready to play now," he added.

The 2025 edition of the Top 4 gets underway today, Wednesday, August 20.

Asante Kotoko face Bibiani GoldStars in the opening match at 15:00 GMT, before Hearts of Oak lock horns with Heart of Lions in the second fixture at 18:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

