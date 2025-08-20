ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ex-Black Stars midfielder Bernard Mensah completes move to UAE side Al-Nasr SC

Football Transfers Ex-Black Stars midfielder Bernard Mensah completes move to UAE side Al-Nasr SC
WED, 20 AUG 2025

Former Black Stars midfielder Bernard Mensah has sealed a switch to Al-Nasr SC in the United Arab Emirates, signing a two-year contract with the Pro League club.

The deal was confirmed on Tuesday, August 19, with the Dubai-based outfit announcing his arrival via their official X (formerly Twitter) account.

“Al-Nasr Football Club signs the Ghanaian player Bernard Mensah for two seasons. Every team needs rhythm and most importantly a Maestro. Welcome, Mensah, to Al-Nasr,” the club posted.

Mensah, 30, joins after ending his spell with Saudi Arabian side Al-Tai, where he played a pivotal role in midfield.

At Al-Nasr, he is expected to add both leadership and experience, becoming one of the senior figures in the squad.

The former Black Stars midfielder has previously featured in Portugal, Spain, and Turkey, turning out for clubs including Vitória Guimarães, Getafe, and Kayserispor.

His extensive career across Europe and the Middle East positions him as a key asset for Al-Nasr as they gear up for the new campaign.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

14 hours ago

Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie Police must probe Ralph’s conduct at Ridge Hospital — Minority on staff ‘assault...

14 hours ago

NPP National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye Police must arrest Ablekuma North chaos perpetrators before Akwatia by-election ...

14 hours ago

Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rashid Tanko-Computer ‘NDC is committed to the peace plan for Akwatia by-election’ — Rashid Tanko

15 hours ago

Executive Secretary of the RTI Commission, Genevieve Shirley Lartey Make information available online for public access — RTI Commission to public i...

15 hours ago

Contractor is back on site; exercise caution on Pokuase-Nsawam road — Highway Authority to motorists Contractor is back on site; exercise caution on Pokuase-Nsawam road — Highway Au...

15 hours ago

The Director General of GTEC, Professor Ahmed Jinapor Stop the academic title policing; focus on improving standards in tertiary educa...

15 hours ago

Investigative journalist and author Manasseh Azure Awuni GTEC must be commended for ridding Ghana of claimants of false titles — Manasseh...

15 hours ago

Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah is not a “full professor” anywhere in this world — Manasseh Azure Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah is not a “full professor” anywhere in this world — Mana...

17 hours ago

Shut down the directorate for prophecies and spiritual activities — Franklin Cudjoe to Mahama Shut down the directorate for prophecies and spiritual activities — Franklin Cud...

17 hours ago

Policy Analyst and Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato Traders are crying over scarcity of dollars in the market — Dr Zaato

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line