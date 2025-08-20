Ex-Black Stars midfielder Bernard Mensah completes move to UAE side Al-Nasr SC

Former Black Stars midfielder Bernard Mensah has sealed a switch to Al-Nasr SC in the United Arab Emirates, signing a two-year contract with the Pro League club.

The deal was confirmed on Tuesday, August 19, with the Dubai-based outfit announcing his arrival via their official X (formerly Twitter) account.

“Al-Nasr Football Club signs the Ghanaian player Bernard Mensah for two seasons. Every team needs rhythm and most importantly a Maestro. Welcome, Mensah, to Al-Nasr,” the club posted.

Mensah, 30, joins after ending his spell with Saudi Arabian side Al-Tai, where he played a pivotal role in midfield.

At Al-Nasr, he is expected to add both leadership and experience, becoming one of the senior figures in the squad.

The former Black Stars midfielder has previously featured in Portugal, Spain, and Turkey, turning out for clubs including Vitória Guimarães, Getafe, and Kayserispor.

His extensive career across Europe and the Middle East positions him as a key asset for Al-Nasr as they gear up for the new campaign.