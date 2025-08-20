Police Ladies sign Danish forward Laura Juul Hansen ahead of CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers

Ghana Women’s Premier League champions Police Ladies FC have announced the signing of Danish forward Laura Juul Hansen.

The club confirmed the move on Tuesday, August 19, through a social media announcement, welcoming the striker as part of preparations for their maiden appearance in the CAF Women’s Champions League.

“Let’s welcome Danish forward Laura Juul Hansen to the Polas family,” the club posted on X.

Police Ladies, who were crowned league champions last season, will represent Ghana in the upcoming WAFU Zone B qualifiers for the continental competition.

They have been drawn in Group B alongside Nigeria’s Bayelsa Queens, Benin’s Sam Nelly and Togolese side ASKO.

Their campaign kicks off on Sunday, August 24, against Bayelsa Queens. The Polas will then take on Sam Nelly before rounding off the group stage against ASKO on Saturday, August 30.

The qualifiers, scheduled from August 23 to September 4 at the Stade Charles Konan Banny in Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire, will determine the sole representative from the zone at the 2025 CAF Women’s Champions League.