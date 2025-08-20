'Disappointed' Newcastle respond after Isak says 'relationship can't continue'

Alexander Isak has said "the relationship can't continue" with Newcastle United due to promises allegedly being "broken".

Isak's future with the Premier League club has been uncertain throughout the summer, but the situation has escalated in recent weeks, with the Sweden international reportedly refusing to play for Newcastle as he seeks a move away from St. James' Park.

In response to Isak's statement, Newcastle released their own on Tuesday evening, stressing that they "do not foresee" their player leaving this summer and noted they were "disappointed" by the striker's post.

The forward, who scored 23 times in the Premier League last season, was included in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season announced on Tuesday evening, but was not present at the ceremony, and issued the following statement on social media explaining his position at Newcastle.

"First and foremost I want to thank my team-mates and everyone at Newcastle United who has supported me along the way," Isak wrote on Instagram.

"I'm not at the ceremony tonight. With everything going on, it didn't feel right to be there.

"I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken. That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn't reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

"The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

"When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue. That's where things are for me right now – and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself."

Newcastle were robust in their response to Isak's statement, noting that "no commitment" had been given to allow the forward to leave the club this summer.

"We are disappointed to have been alerted to a social media post by Alexander Isak this evening," read Newcastle's statement.

"We are clear in response that Alex remains under contract and that no commitment has ever been made by a club official that Alex can leave Newcastle United this summer.

"We want to keep our best players, but we also understand players have their own wishes and we listen to their views. As explained to Alex and his representatives, we must always take into consideration the best interests of Newcastle United, the team and our supporters in all decisions and we have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired.

"We do not foresee those conditions being met.

"This is a proud football club with proud traditions and we strive to retain our family feel. Alex remains part of our family and will be welcomed back when he is ready to rejoin his teammates."

Isak was absent throughout Newcastle's pre-season campaign, and trained away from the club during their tour of Asia. He was then left out of Eddie Howe's squad for the season-opening 0-0 draw with Aston Villa on Saturday.

Head coach Howe told the BBC last week that the saga has been a "big challenge" and that by not having Isak in the squad, it is leaving a "huge gap".

Newcastle had reportedly been unwilling to sell Isak throughout the summer, despite interest from Liverpool.

Isak's 27 goals in all competitions last season helped Newcastle to a fifth-placed Premier League finish - qualifying for the UEFA Champions League - and also to EFL Cup glory, ending the club's 70-year wait for a major trophy.

He has scored 62 goals in 109 appearances since joining the Premier League side from Real Sociedad in 2022.