'The relationship can't continue' - Isak goes public on Newcastle future

Liverpool target Alexander Isak says his relationship with Newcastle "can't continue" and "change is in the best interests of everyone" as he accused the club of broken promises over his future.

Hours after the striker delivered his bombshell statement, Newcastle responded by refuting Isak's suggestion he was told he could leave this summer and insisted they "do not foresee" the player being sold, as their terms are unlikely to be met.

Isak's potential sale has always been dependent on Newcastle signing an adequate replacement and a club meeting their £150m valuation. With less than two weeks left in the window, neither of those conditions have been met.

Isak, 25, is currently training away from his team-mates, but Newcastle added: "Alex remains part of our family and will be welcomed back when he is ready to rejoin his team-mates."

Isak's explosive statement said: "I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken. That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn't reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

"The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

"When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue. That's where things are for me right now - and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself."

Newcastle's statement in response read: "We want to keep our best players, but we also understand players have their own wishes and we listen to their views.

"As explained to Alex and his representatives, we must always take into consideration the best interests of Newcastle United, the team and our supporters in all decisions and we have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired.

"We do not foresee those conditions being met.

"This is a proud football club with proud traditions and we strive to retain our family feel. Alex remains part of our family and will be welcomed back when he is ready to rejoin his teammates."

Sky Sports News reported in July that Isak had informed Newcastle he wanted to explore his options this transfer window.

At the start of August, Liverpool had a £110m plus add-ons bid rejected by Newcastle for the 25-year-old.

Isak took his frustrations public on Tuesday with an update on Instagram posted during the PFA awards ceremony, which he skipped despite being nominated for the top prize of Player of the Year, due to his current stand-off with Newcastle.

He said: "I'm proud to be recognised by my fellow professionals with a place in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season for 2024/25.

"First and foremost I want to thank my teammates and everyone at Newcastle United who has supported me along the way.

"I'm not at the ceremony tonight. With everything going on, it didn't feel right to be there."

Newcastle have so far failed to bring in a striker to cover the loss of Callum Wilson let alone Isak.

They have been unsuccessful this summer with attempts to sign Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko - both of whom were considered potential successors to Isak - and have very limited options with less than two weeks left of the window.

Newcastle had a £25m bid rejected for Yoane Wissa earlier in the window, but that deal is at a standstill while Brentford searching for a replacement of their own.

Wissa is viewed by Newcastle as a second-choice striker and his potential arrival would likely not help Isak get his move.

Other than Isak, Newcastle currently only have one recognised striker on their books in 22-year-old William Osula, who did not start a single Premier League game for the club last season.