ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Alexander-Arnold makes La Liga debut in Real Madrid win against Osasuna

By BBC
Football News Alexander-Arnold makes La Liga debut in Real Madrid win against Osasuna
WED, 20 AUG 2025

England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold made his La Liga debut as Real Madrid earned a narrow win against Osasuna.

The summer signing from Liverpool had played five times for his new club at the Fifa Club World Cup, where they reached the semi-finals, under new boss Xabi Alonso.

But this was his Bernabeu bow and he received a standing ovation when he was replaced by Dani Carvajal in the 68th minute.

Kylian Mbappe scored the only goal from the penalty spot as Real won their opening league game of the season in Alonso's first domestic match in charge.

The France international sent goalkeeper Sergio Herrera the wrong way after he had been fouled in the box.

Madrid, who finished second last season under Carlo Ancelotti, were dominant and could have scored more.

Defenders Dean Huijsen - also making his La Liga bow after a summer move from Bournemouth - and Eder Militao forced saves from Sergio Herrera from long range.

There were also debuts for £43m former Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras and teenage midfielder Franco Mastantuono, a £38.5m recruit from River Plate.

Osasuna had Abel Bretones sent off in injury time for catching Goncalo Garcia.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

7 hours ago

Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie Police must probe Ralph’s conduct at Ridge Hospital — Minority on staff ‘assault...

7 hours ago

NPP National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye Police must arrest Ablekuma North chaos perpetrators before Akwatia by-election ...

7 hours ago

Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rashid Tanko-Computer ‘NDC is committed to the peace plan for Akwatia by-election’ — Rashid Tanko

8 hours ago

Executive Secretary of the RTI Commission, Genevieve Shirley Lartey Make information available online for public access — RTI Commission to public i...

8 hours ago

Contractor is back on site; exercise caution on Pokuase-Nsawam road — Highway Authority to motorists Contractor is back on site; exercise caution on Pokuase-Nsawam road — Highway Au...

8 hours ago

The Director General of GTEC, Professor Ahmed Jinapor Stop the academic title policing; focus on improving standards in tertiary educa...

8 hours ago

Investigative journalist and author Manasseh Azure Awuni GTEC must be commended for ridding Ghana of claimants of false titles — Manasseh...

8 hours ago

Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah is not a “full professor” anywhere in this world — Manasseh Azure Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah is not a “full professor” anywhere in this world — Mana...

10 hours ago

Shut down the directorate for prophecies and spiritual activities — Franklin Cudjoe to Mahama Shut down the directorate for prophecies and spiritual activities — Franklin Cud...

10 hours ago

Policy Analyst and Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato Traders are crying over scarcity of dollars in the market — Dr Zaato

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line