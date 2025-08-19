We will use GHALCA Top 4 as launchpad for CAF Confederation Cup campaign, says Kotoko captain Samba O’Neil

Asante Kotoko captain Samba O’Neil has revealed that the club will leverage the upcoming GHALCA Top 4 tournament as preparation for their 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The preseason competition, which kicks off on August 20 in Accra, will see Kotoko face fierce rivals Hearts of Oak, Premier League champions Bibiani Goldstars, and Heart of Lions.

Having identified their Confederation Cup opponents, Samba said, “The Top 4 is a very big competition with a rich history. We are using it to prepare for our Africa campaign,” he said.

Kotoko returns to continental football for the first time since 2022, following last season’s triumph in the Ghana FA Cup.

The club will host Nigerian side Kwara United in the first leg of the preliminary round between September 19 and 21, before travelling to Nigeria for the return leg from September 26 to 28.

The Ghanaian giants are aiming to make a significant mark on the continental stage.

Should they overcome Kwara United, Kotoko will face Moroccan powerhouse Wydad Casablanca in the second preliminary round, with the first leg scheduled for October 17–19 and the return leg set for October 24–26.