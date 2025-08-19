ModernGhana logo
Swiatek downs Paolini to claim first Cincinnati Open title

By BBC
Swiatek downs Paolini to claim first Cincinnati Open title
TUE, 19 AUG 2025

World number three Iga Swiatek said winning the Cincinnati Open has given her a "boost of confidence" before the US Open begins on Sunday.

The six-time Grand Slam champion secured a dominant 7-5 6-4 victory over Italian seventh seed Jasmine Paolini to clinch a maiden title at the WTA 1000 event.

"I'm happy with the work we've been doing, happy with that process. I'm happy I won in straight sets," she said.

"I'm a good player. I can play on any surface."

The 24-year-old Pole was in fine form throughout the week in Ohio and did not drop a set.

She now heads to Flushing Meadows looking to claim a second US Open title in the final Grand Slam of the season, having triumphed at Wimbledon last month.

In a repeat of last year's French Open final, which Swiatek won, Paolini surged to a 3-0 lead on Monday before Swiatek rattled off five games in a row on her way to taking the first set.

The pair twice traded breaks in the second set but 2022 US Open winner Swiatek took the decisive break in the seventh game before serving out victory two games later.

Third seed Swiatek hit nine aces to Paolini's none and she converted all six of her break point opportunities.

Swiatek has now won 11 titles at the WTA 1000 level and is two away from equalling the record held by Serena Williams.

She is due to compete alongside Norway's Casper Ruud in the US Open's revamped mixed doubles event which begins on Tuesday.

body-container-line