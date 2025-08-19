Kojo Addae-Mensah urges Ghanaian footballers to avoid dating foreign women amid Thomas Partey's alleged rape case

Chief Executive Officer of Databank, Kojo Addae-Mensah, has advised Ghanaian footballers to avoid relationships with foreign women, urging them instead to choose partners from their own communities.

His comments came during a discussion on Joy FM about Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey, who is currently facing multiple rape charges just days after ending his stint with Arsenal.

According to Addae-Mensah, Ghanaian players often encounter unnecessary complications when they get involved with foreign partners, citing what he described as a recurring pattern of false allegations.

"I know this will be controversial, but I want to tell the players something: black is beautiful, so they should stop this lust for foreign girls and pick women from their Ghanaian communities," he said.

"There is nothing wrong with coming to Accra or your community to pick a girl and taking her with you to your city abroad. This is because these foreign girls are trouble."

Partey, 32, recently signed a two-year contract with Spanish La Liga side Villarreal after leaving the Premier League.

In announcing the move, Villarreal stressed that the former Atlético Madrid star remains “innocent until proven guilty.”

Addae-Mensah praised the Spanish club for showing support to the midfielder despite the ongoing legal proceedings.

"The prosecutor wanted to end his career, but I'm happy that someone at Villarreal was very sensible to know that you are innocent until proven guilty. This is because most of these allegations come out with a verdict of not guilty, so I really appreciate what Villarreal have done for him."