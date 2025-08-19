ModernGhana logo
2025/26 GPL: Nii Ayi-Bonte backs Hearts of Oak to win title

TUE, 19 AUG 2025

Former Chief Executive Officer of Accra Hearts of Oak, His Royal Majesty Dr. Nii Ayi-Bonte II, has tipped the club to reclaim the Ghana Premier League title in the upcoming 2025/26 season.

The Phobians endured a disappointing campaign last term, finishing without silverware. In response, the Board of Directors appointed experienced tactician Didi Dramani as head coach to lead a revival.

As part of their pre-season build-up, Hearts defeated Heart of Lions to lift the 2025 Homowo Cup on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium. With the new season set to kick off on September 12, Nii Ayi-Bonte believes the time has come for his former club to reassert their dominance.

“For now, I’ll say we need to win the league this year. Definitely. We have come back, we’ll give our quarter and support our brother,” he told Citi Sports.

The Gbese Mantse and Adonten of the Ga State, who once chaired Hearts of Oak, acknowledged the challenges of football administration in Ghana but expressed confidence in the leadership of current Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV.

“To run football in this country is not so easy. I’ve always been told that Togbe Afede is doing very well. We also need to give him the support to achieve the aim," he added.

Nii Ayi-Bonte, a key figure during Hearts’ historic treble-winning season in 1999/2000 when they clinched the league, FA Cup, and CAF Champions League, is optimistic the Phobians can return to those glory days.

Hearts of Oak will begin their league campaign with an opening fixture against Hohoe United.

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

