Swiatek and Alcaraz warm up for US Open with crowns in Cincinnati

Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz underlined their hard court credentials ahead of the US Open with victories over Jasmine Paolini and Jannik Sinner respectively in the women's and men's singles tournaments at the Cincinnati Open.

Swiatek beat Paolini for the sixth consecutive time on the WTA tour to win her second trophy of the season following her success at Wimbledon in July.

In a see-saw first set, Paolini raced into a 3-0 lead before Swiatek surged back to give herself the chance to serve for the set at 5-3.

But she fluffed her lines to claim the opener and Paolini eventually levelled at 5-5.

Swiatek pushed again to take the set 7-5 after 56 minutes. The 24-year-old Pole edged the second set 6-4 to brandish her 24th career singles title a day before she pairs up Casper Ruud for the mixed doubles event at the US Open on Tuesday.

Sinner's participation in the mixed doubles was uncertain on Tuesday after he retired from his final with Alcaraz due to illness.

Alcaraz, who lost to Sinner in the Wimbledon final in July a few weeks after beating him in an epic showdown at theFrench Open in Paris, swept into a 5-0 lead against a visibly compromised opponent.

During the trophy ceremony on centre court at the Lindner Family Tennis Centre, Sinner turned to the spectators and said: “Usually I start with the opponent but I have to start with you guys.

“I'm super super sorry to disappoint you. From yesterday I didn't feel great. I thought I would improve during the night. It came up worse."

Victory in 23 minutes

Alcaraz's victory in 23 minutes furnished the 23-year-old Spaniard with his first title at the Cincinnati Masters and his third success in 2025 at a Masters 1000 event which are considered the most prestigious crowns on the international tennis circuit after the four Grand Slam tournamentsin Melbourne, Paris, London and New York.

"I know and understand how you can feel right now," said Alcaraz. "I can't say anything you don't know already, but as I say many times you are truly a champion.

"I'm pretty sure from this situation you're going to come back stronger. You always do – that's what true champions do. You really are one. Sorry and come back stronger.”

Later Sinner confirmed he would appear at the US Open for the men's singles which start on Sunday to defend his title – though he declined to comment on whether he would play with Katerina Siniakova in the mixed doubles tournament, which begins on Tuesday.

"I love Grand Slams a lot. They are the main tournaments for my season and my career," Sinner said in a statement.

"The US Open is going to be a tough tournament, but in the same time, I'm looking forward to it if I'm ready, physically and mentally.

"I will be ready to push... now a couple of days of recovery, and then we get again back to work, and hopefully we'll be ready."