Legon Sports Stadium confirmed as venue for 2025 GHALCA Top 4 tournament

TUE, 19 AUG 2025

The 2025 Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Top 4 tournament has been relocated to the Legon Sports Stadium in Accra.

The preseason competition was initially scheduled for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, but the venue was deemed unfit to host the games.

Organizers later shifted it to the Accra Sports Stadium before settling on Legon as the final venue.

The latest change comes as the Black Stars prepare to host Mali in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month, with the Accra Sports Stadium earmarked for the national team’s matches.

Aside from the Top 4, the Legon Sports Stadium will also serve as the home ground for Asante Kotoko and Bibiani GoldStars in their CAF inter-club assignments.

This year’s edition of the GHALCA Top 4 features Premier League champions Bibiani GoldStars, Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, and Heart of Lions.

The tournament kicks off on Wednesday, August 20, with Hearts of Oak facing Heart of Lions in the opening fixture.

The competition will conclude with the final set for Sunday, August 24.

