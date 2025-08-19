Elisha Owusu hails Andre Ayew’s lasting influence in French football

AJ Auxerre midfielder Elisha Owusu has paid tribute to Andre Ayew, highlighting the former Black Stars captain’s lasting impact on French football.

Ayew, who made over 200 appearances for Marseille and netted 60 goals, is widely regarded as one of Ghana’s finest exports to Ligue 1. His stints with Lorient and Le Havre further cemented his legacy in the French top flight.

“Ayew is like my big brother,” Owusu told Flascore.com. “He’s a top guy since, and we’ve played in the national team. He always talks to me. In Ligue 1, he has a crazy legacy.”

“Everywhere you are in France, you see Ghanaians referring to him or his father, Abedi Pele. He is a big man who is leaving Ligue 1, but with what he did and showed, people will keep speaking about it. People will keep his name high because he’s a top player.”

Now a key figure at Auxerre, Owusu is determined to continue the tradition of Ghanaian excellence in France.

Emphasising humility and persistence, traits Ayew embodied, Owusu said: “First of all, be humble and not think that now we have arrived. We need to keep the same hunger and willingness to fight,” Owusu said.