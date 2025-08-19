Bibiani GoldStars: Frimpong Manso targets GHALCA Top 4, Super Cup as CAF Champions League build-up

Bibiani GoldStars head coach Frimpong Manso says the upcoming GHALCA Top 4 tournament and the Super Cup will be crucial in shaping his side ahead of their historic CAF Champions League debut.

The Ghana Premier League champions have been drawn against Algerian giants Jeunesse Sportive de Kabylie (JSK) in the preliminary round of the competition.

Before their continental assignment, GoldStars will test themselves against Asante Kotoko, Heart of Lions, and Hearts of Oak in the 2025 GHALCA Top 4.

Speaking to Graphic Sports, Manso expressed confidence that the local tournaments would provide the perfect platform to sharpen his squad.

“The GHALCA Top 4 and the Super Cup will help us in our preparation towards our match with JSK. At the moment, we are looking at the first game,” he said.

GoldStars are scheduled to host JSK in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 19, before travelling to Algeria for the return fixture on September 26.