ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 19 Aug 2025 Football News

Bibiani GoldStars: Frimpong Manso targets GHALCA Top 4, Super Cup as CAF Champions League build-up

Bibiani GoldStars: Frimpong Manso targets GHALCA Top 4, Super Cup as CAF Champions League build-up

Bibiani GoldStars head coach Frimpong Manso says the upcoming GHALCA Top 4 tournament and the Super Cup will be crucial in shaping his side ahead of their historic CAF Champions League debut.

The Ghana Premier League champions have been drawn against Algerian giants Jeunesse Sportive de Kabylie (JSK) in the preliminary round of the competition.

Before their continental assignment, GoldStars will test themselves against Asante Kotoko, Heart of Lions, and Hearts of Oak in the 2025 GHALCA Top 4.

Speaking to Graphic Sports, Manso expressed confidence that the local tournaments would provide the perfect platform to sharpen his squad.

“The GHALCA Top 4 and the Super Cup will help us in our preparation towards our match with JSK. At the moment, we are looking at the first game,” he said.

GoldStars are scheduled to host JSK in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 19, before travelling to Algeria for the return fixture on September 26.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

5 hours ago

Declare state of emergency in localities where galamsey is happening – Ashigbey to govt Declare state of emergency in localities where galamsey is happening – Ashigbey ...

5 hours ago

Three Rwandan nationals, one Ghanaian arrested over fraudulent investment schemes in Northern region Three Rwandan nationals, one Ghanaian arrested over fraudulent investment scheme...

5 hours ago

Include prostate cancer treatment in MahamaCares – Patient appeals to President Mahama Include prostate cancer treatment in MahamaCares – Patient appeals to President ...

5 hours ago

Agradaa, Ato Essien not part of 998 prisoners granted presidential pardon — Felix Agradaa, Ato Essien not part of 998 prisoners granted presidential pardon — Feli...

5 hours ago

Mahama travelled to Japan via Emirates not private jet; propaganda backfired – Kwakye Ofosu slams Assafuah Mahama travelled to Japan via Emirates not private jet; propaganda backfired – K...

7 hours ago

Abraham Koomson GFL urges establishment of NDC grassroots liaison desk

7 hours ago

Burnt bodies being retrieved and bagged in sacks Sikaman residents demand recognition for role in helicopter crash response

7 hours ago

Police recover AK-47, ammunition in abandoned vehicle at Asante-Bekwa Police recover AK-47, ammunition in abandoned vehicle at Asante-Bekwa

7 hours ago

Nana Kwasi Appiah II, the Chief of Aboso ‎Aboso Traditional leaders warn NDC Chairman over alleged galamsey

8 hours ago

Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund, Michael Harry Yamson DACF explains why fixed timetable for fund disbursement remains impractical

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line