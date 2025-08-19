ModernGhana logo
CAF Champions League: We must prove our worth against JSK - GoldStars coach Frimpong Manso

TUE, 19 AUG 2025

Bibiani GoldStars coach Frimpong Manso has stressed the need for his side to prepare well for their CAF Champions League campaign.

The Ghana Premier League champions have been paired with Algerian side Jeunesse Sportive de Kabylie (JSK) in the first round of the preliminary games.

Speaking to Graphic Sports, Manso stated that his team must prepare well and fight to overcome the opponent to prove that they can also compete in the elite inter-club competition on the continent.

“Yes, it’s a very tough draw because JSK is a very strong side in the CAF Champions League. We need to plan and prepare very well," he said.

“This is what we worked for by winning the league. Now we must prove that Gold Stars can also compete at this level,” he added.

GoldStars will host JSK in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 19 before travelling for the return leg on September 26.

Before facing off with JSK side in the CAF Champions League, Gold Stars will compete with Asante Kotoko, Heart of Lions, and Hearts of Oak in the 2025 GHALCA Top 4.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

