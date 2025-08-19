ModernGhana logo
Medeama boss Ibrahim Tanko targets FA Cup or Premier League title ahead of 2025/26 season

TUE, 19 AUG 2025

Medeama SC head coach Ibrahim Tanko has hinted he is targeting winning the FA Cup or the Premier League title ahead of the 2025/26 football season.

The Yellow and Mauve side completed last season without a major trophy.

Speaking to the club's media ahead of the new football season, which gets underway on September 12, the former Black Stars assistant coach expressed confidence in the team’s preparations and ambition.

“The team bonding is very good. The players are responding very well. The fans should expect a different Medeama next season,” he said.

“Honestly, we are aiming to win the Premier League or the FA Cup. We missed out on our target last season, but I’m sure we will make it next season and win laurels," he added.

Meedeama are currently in Ivory Coast preparing for the upcoming season.

Tanko and his charges will open the Ghana Premier League campaign against Young Apostles.

