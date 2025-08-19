We will correct the mistakes quickly - Jordan Ayew after Leicester City's back-to-back defeats

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has called for calm despite Leicester City's back-to-back defeats in the ongoing 2025/26 season.

Leicester suffered elimination in the EFL Cup against Huddersfield Town, with Ayew failing to convert a spot kick.

However, the Foxes were hoping to make a return to winning ways but suffered a 2-1 defeat against Preston North End in the English Championship.

Despite the setbacks, the 32-year-old remains confident about a turnaround in results for the club.

“It was a game where we played a bit into their hands for them to be hitting channel balls," he told the club's media.

"It’s still early days, so we’ll keep on working. The most important thing for us is that, in May, we’ll all be happy.

"There are 44 games, there are many games, so it’s good it happens now so we can correct things quickly," Ayew added.

Jordan Ayew will hope to guide the side to secure their second win of the season when Leicester City host Charlton Athletic on Saturday, August 23 at 11:30 GMT.