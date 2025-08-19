ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We will correct the mistakes quickly - Jordan Ayew after Leicester City's back-to-back defeats

Football News We will correct the mistakes quickly - Jordan Ayew after Leicester Citys back-to-back defeats
TUE, 19 AUG 2025

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has called for calm despite Leicester City's back-to-back defeats in the ongoing 2025/26 season.

Leicester suffered elimination in the EFL Cup against Huddersfield Town, with Ayew failing to convert a spot kick.

However, the Foxes were hoping to make a return to winning ways but suffered a 2-1 defeat against Preston North End in the English Championship.

Despite the setbacks, the 32-year-old remains confident about a turnaround in results for the club.

“It was a game where we played a bit into their hands for them to be hitting channel balls," he told the club's media.

"It’s still early days, so we’ll keep on working. The most important thing for us is that, in May, we’ll all be happy.

"There are 44 games, there are many games, so it’s good it happens now so we can correct things quickly," Ayew added.

Jordan Ayew will hope to guide the side to secure their second win of the season when Leicester City host Charlton Athletic on Saturday, August 23 at 11:30 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

5 hours ago

Declare state of emergency in localities where galamsey is happening – Ashigbey to govt Declare state of emergency in localities where galamsey is happening – Ashigbey ...

5 hours ago

Three Rwandan nationals, one Ghanaian arrested over fraudulent investment schemes in Northern region Three Rwandan nationals, one Ghanaian arrested over fraudulent investment scheme...

5 hours ago

Include prostate cancer treatment in MahamaCares – Patient appeals to President Mahama Include prostate cancer treatment in MahamaCares – Patient appeals to President ...

5 hours ago

Agradaa, Ato Essien not part of 998 prisoners granted presidential pardon — Felix Agradaa, Ato Essien not part of 998 prisoners granted presidential pardon — Feli...

5 hours ago

Mahama travelled to Japan via Emirates not private jet; propaganda backfired – Kwakye Ofosu slams Assafuah Mahama travelled to Japan via Emirates not private jet; propaganda backfired – K...

7 hours ago

Abraham Koomson GFL urges establishment of NDC grassroots liaison desk

7 hours ago

Burnt bodies being retrieved and bagged in sacks Sikaman residents demand recognition for role in helicopter crash response

7 hours ago

Police recover AK-47, ammunition in abandoned vehicle at Asante-Bekwa Police recover AK-47, ammunition in abandoned vehicle at Asante-Bekwa

7 hours ago

Nana Kwasi Appiah II, the Chief of Aboso ‎Aboso Traditional leaders warn NDC Chairman over alleged galamsey

8 hours ago

Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund, Michael Harry Yamson DACF explains why fixed timetable for fund disbursement remains impractical

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line