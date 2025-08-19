Tottenham captain Cristian Romero signs new contract until 2029

Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero has signed a new four-year contract to commit his future to the club.

The 27-year-old Argentina centre-back joined Spurs from Atalanta in August 2021, initially on loan before the move was made permanent the following summer.

He has made 126 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals, and captained the side in the Europa League final as Tottenham beat Manchester United to end their 17-year wait for a trophy.

After being heavily linked with a move to Atletico Madrid over the summer, Romero was named club captain by new head coach Thomas Frank and the deal ensures he will remain in north London until 2029.

The former Belgrano defender, who had two years left on his previous deal, follows right-back Djed Spence in signing a new long-term contract.

Spence, 25, arrived from Middlesbrough in 2022 but endured a difficult start to his Spurs career and spent loan spells at Rennes, Leeds and Genoa.

Last season he emerged as an important player for Ange Postecoglou and has made 42 appearances, scoring twice.

Spence's existing deal was set to expire in 2028.