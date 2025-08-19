ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Tottenham captain Cristian Romero signs new contract until 2029

By BBC
Football News Tottenham captain Cristian Romero signs new contract until 2029
TUE, 19 AUG 2025

Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero has signed a new four-year contract to commit his future to the club.

The 27-year-old Argentina centre-back joined Spurs from Atalanta in August 2021, initially on loan before the move was made permanent the following summer.

He has made 126 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals, and captained the side in the Europa League final as Tottenham beat Manchester United to end their 17-year wait for a trophy.

After being heavily linked with a move to Atletico Madrid over the summer, Romero was named club captain by new head coach Thomas Frank and the deal ensures he will remain in north London until 2029.

The former Belgrano defender, who had two years left on his previous deal, follows right-back Djed Spence in signing a new long-term contract.

Spence, 25, arrived from Middlesbrough in 2022 but endured a difficult start to his Spurs career and spent loan spells at Rennes, Leeds and Genoa.

Last season he emerged as an important player for Ange Postecoglou and has made 42 appearances, scoring twice.

Spence's existing deal was set to expire in 2028.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

5 hours ago

Declare state of emergency in localities where galamsey is happening – Ashigbey to govt Declare state of emergency in localities where galamsey is happening – Ashigbey ...

5 hours ago

Three Rwandan nationals, one Ghanaian arrested over fraudulent investment schemes in Northern region Three Rwandan nationals, one Ghanaian arrested over fraudulent investment scheme...

5 hours ago

Include prostate cancer treatment in MahamaCares – Patient appeals to President Mahama Include prostate cancer treatment in MahamaCares – Patient appeals to President ...

5 hours ago

Agradaa, Ato Essien not part of 998 prisoners granted presidential pardon — Felix Agradaa, Ato Essien not part of 998 prisoners granted presidential pardon — Feli...

5 hours ago

Mahama travelled to Japan via Emirates not private jet; propaganda backfired – Kwakye Ofosu slams Assafuah Mahama travelled to Japan via Emirates not private jet; propaganda backfired – K...

7 hours ago

Abraham Koomson GFL urges establishment of NDC grassroots liaison desk

7 hours ago

Burnt bodies being retrieved and bagged in sacks Sikaman residents demand recognition for role in helicopter crash response

7 hours ago

Police recover AK-47, ammunition in abandoned vehicle at Asante-Bekwa Police recover AK-47, ammunition in abandoned vehicle at Asante-Bekwa

7 hours ago

Nana Kwasi Appiah II, the Chief of Aboso ‎Aboso Traditional leaders warn NDC Chairman over alleged galamsey

8 hours ago

Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund, Michael Harry Yamson DACF explains why fixed timetable for fund disbursement remains impractical

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line