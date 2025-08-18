Stadium ban for man bailed in Semenyo racism probe

A man who was arrested on suspicion of racially abusing Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo during the opening match of the Premier League season at Anfield has been banned from every football stadium in the UK.

The Cherries' Friday game against Liverpool was briefly halted in the 29th minute after Semenyo flagged it up to the referee.

A 47-year-old man from Liverpool, who was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence, has been conditionally bailed, Merseyside Police said.

The conditions include a ban on attending any regulated football match in the UK and not going within one mile of a designated football stadium.

The force said the investigation into the incident was ongoing and it was working closely with Liverpool Football Club.

The 25-year-old Ghana international posted on social media that the night at Anfield would stay with him forever "because of how the entire football family stood together".

He thanked his teammates, Liverpool players and fans and the Premier League officials "who handled it professionally".