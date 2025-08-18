Racism is evil - GFA condemns racial abuse against Christopher Antwi-Adjei, offers full support

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has strongly condemned the racial abuse directed at forward Christopher Antwi-Adjei during Schalke 04’s DFB-Pokal first-round clash against Lokomotive Leipzig on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Ghana international was subjected to racist insults in the 13th minute as he moved to the touchline to take a throw-in, prompting a brief stoppage in play.

Despite the incident, some sections of the home crowd continued to boo Antwi-Adjei each time he touched the ball until the final whistle.

In a statement, the GFA described the incident as “evil” and emphasised that racism has no place in football or society.

"WE STAND WITH CHRISTOPHER ANTWI-ADJEI," the GFA said.

"Ghana and the entire football world watched in sadness as our brother, Christopher Antwi-Adjei, was subjected to racial abuse during Schalke 04’s German Cup tie against FC Lokomotive Leipzig.

"Racism is evil. It has no place in football. It has no place in society. Christopher showed incredible strength in the face of hate — reminding us all that dignity and character will always rise above ignorance.

"As the Ghana Football Association, we stand firmly with him. We echo his courage, and we demand a game where every player is respected, no matter their colour, race, or origin.

"Football is about unity. Football is about love. Football is for all of us.

"Let’s raise our voices together: NO TO RACISM. YES TO EQUALITY."

Following the abuse, Antwi-Adjei has lodged a complaint with local authorities, who have since opened an investigation. Schalke’s sporting director, Frank Baumann, and head coach Miron Muslic also condemned the incident, affirming their commitment to a safe and inclusive environment for all players.