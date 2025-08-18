ModernGhana logo
Liverpool legend Steve McManaman hails Antoine Semenyo's display despite Bournemouth defeat at Anfield

MON, 18 AUG 2025

Liverpool great Steve McManaman has heaped praise on Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo following his standout performance in the Premier League opener against the Reds at Anfield.

Bournemouth traveled to Merseyside for the season’s curtain-raiser on Friday night, where Liverpool went into halftime 2-0 ahead thanks to goals from Hugo Ekitike and Cody Gakpo.

After the break, Semenyo sparked a revival for the Cherries, scoring twice in the 64th and 76th minutes to level the contest.

However, late strikes from Federico Chiesa and Mohamed Salah restored Liverpool’s advantage, sealing a 4-2 victory for the hosts.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, McManaman lauded Semenyo’s performance and admitted Liverpool may have missed out by not signing the in-form attacker.

"Antoine Semenyo ran 50 yards to score that goal after he signed a long-term contract," he said on Premier League Production.

"He is strong and built for the Premier League, and anytime he has the ball, he looks dangerous going forward and for me, he should be playing for clubs like Liverpool.

"Throughout this summer, he was linked to Liverpool until Mohamed Salah extended his contract," he added.

Semenyo will now look to build on his explosive start to the campaign when Bournemouth host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, August 23.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

