Hearts of Oak on the right track under Didi Dramani - Opare Addo

Communications Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, says the club is making steady progress under new head coach Didi Dramani as preparations intensify for the upcoming football season.

His comments followed the Phobians’ 2-0 victory over Heart of Lions to clinch the 2025 Homowo Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday. Goals from Hamza Issah and Frank Doku secured the win for the Rainbow Club.

Although Dramani began his tenure with a defeat to rivals Asante Kotoko in the 2025 President’s Cup, Opare believes Sunday’s performance showed encouraging signs of growth.

"What we witnessed on Sunday against Heart of Lions proves that Hearts of Oak is on the right path under Didi Dramani. We might win every game, but the team keeps improving," he told Asempa FM.

"Didi Dramani is instilling his beliefs, culture, and philosophy in these players."

He further urged supporters to remain fully behind the team as the new era takes shape.

"The fact that the team is moving in the right direction doesn't mean the fans should not stay focused. It is at this time that we need their support."

Dramani, a former Black Stars assistant coach, was appointed after the 2024/25 season, succeeding Ivorian Aboubakar Ouattara, who now serves as special advisor to the club’s Board of Directors.

Hearts of Oak will face Heart of Lions again on Wednesday in their opening match of the 2025 GHALCA Top 4 tournament at the Accra Sports Stadium.