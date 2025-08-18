ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Hearts of Oak on the right track under Didi Dramani - Opare Addo

Football News Hearts of Oak on the right track under Didi Dramani - Opare Addo
MON, 18 AUG 2025

Communications Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, says the club is making steady progress under new head coach Didi Dramani as preparations intensify for the upcoming football season.

His comments followed the Phobians’ 2-0 victory over Heart of Lions to clinch the 2025 Homowo Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday. Goals from Hamza Issah and Frank Doku secured the win for the Rainbow Club.

Although Dramani began his tenure with a defeat to rivals Asante Kotoko in the 2025 President’s Cup, Opare believes Sunday’s performance showed encouraging signs of growth.

"What we witnessed on Sunday against Heart of Lions proves that Hearts of Oak is on the right path under Didi Dramani. We might win every game, but the team keeps improving," he told Asempa FM.

"Didi Dramani is instilling his beliefs, culture, and philosophy in these players."

He further urged supporters to remain fully behind the team as the new era takes shape.

"The fact that the team is moving in the right direction doesn't mean the fans should not stay focused. It is at this time that we need their support."

Dramani, a former Black Stars assistant coach, was appointed after the 2024/25 season, succeeding Ivorian Aboubakar Ouattara, who now serves as special advisor to the club’s Board of Directors.

Hearts of Oak will face Heart of Lions again on Wednesday in their opening match of the 2025 GHALCA Top 4 tournament at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Private legal practitioner and human rights advocate, Oliver Barker-Vormawor Barker-Vormawor accuses GTEC of overreach in ‘Professor’ title dispute

2 hours ago

Police arrest suspect after armed robbery at gold shop in Mpohor Police arrest suspect after armed robbery at gold shop in Mpohor

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Assin South, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour Be bold and submit proposal for procurement of new presidential jet — Rev Ntim F...

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Assin South, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour NDC must apologize to Akufo-Addo for doing petty politics with presidential trav...

3 hours ago

Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye Galamsey fight: ‘NDC is still behaving as if they’re in opposition’ — Miracles A...

3 hours ago

112 arrested for sanitation offences in Ashanti Region — Dr Frank Amoakohene 112 arrested for sanitation offences in Ashanti Region — Dr Frank Amoakohene

3 hours ago

CJ removal: ‘Mahama followed due process’ — Edudzi Tameklo to Bar Council of England, Wales CJ removal: ‘Mahama followed due process’ — Edudzi Tameklo to Bar Council of Eng...

3 hours ago

A member of the governing National Democratic Congresss legal team, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe CJ removal: ‘Bar Council of England, Wales must withdraw their arrogant statemen...

3 hours ago

Old Tafo Member of Parliament, Vincent Ekow Assafuah(left) and Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations, Stan Dogbe Stan Dogbe, Old Tafo MP trade 'insults' over alleged expensive travel by Mahama

3 hours ago

Ridge Hospital denies negligence, blames emergency ward invasion for service disruption Ridge Hospital denies negligence, blames emergency ward invasion for service dis...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line