I am glad to be in a competitive environment - Mohammed Kudus

Tottenham Hotspur forward Mohammed Kudus has expressed his delight at joining a club that competes at the highest level and fights for every trophy.

The Ghanaian international made a bright start to his Spurs career on Saturday, providing two assists as Tottenham secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Burnley in their Premier League opener.

Speaking to Spurs Media after the game, Kudus reflected on the competitive environment at the club and the support he has received from his teammates.

“I am really glad to be in an environment like this with a high level of work and competitiveness to challenge for every trophy," the 25-year-old said.

"With the help of the team…they’ve really helped me settle in quite well. I still have a lot to improve, a lot to show more,” Kudus added.

Kudus will look to build on his promising debut when Spurs travel to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, August 23, with kick-off set for 11:30 a.m.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

