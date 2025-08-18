ModernGhana logo
Alhaji Grusah slams Asante Kotoko over abstention at GFA Congress

MON, 18 AUG 2025

Owner of King Faisal, Alhaji Karim Grusah, has criticised Asante Kotoko following the club’s decision to abstain from voting at the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) Ordinary Congress.

Kotoko refrained from participating in the vote on a key proposal to extend the GFA presidential term from two to three years, a move that has sparked widespread debate across Ghanaian football circles.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Grusah described the Porcupine Warriors’ stance as “shameful and cowardly,” asserting that a club of Kotoko’s stature cannot remain neutral on matters that shape the future of Ghana football.

“Kotoko is not a serious club at all. A big club like Kotoko cannot fail to cast its vote in a major decision such as the amendment of the GFA’s statutes,” he told Akoma FM.

“Meanwhile, their venue for the CAF Confederation Cup is still unknown at this time. They (Kotoko) need to start taking things seriously," he added.

Grusah emphasised that leading clubs must demonstrate decisiveness and leadership, especially in moments that define the trajectory of football in the country.

Kotoko, who are preparing for their return to continental competition, have yet to confirm a home venue for their CAF Confederation Cup campaign, where they are set to face Kwara United in the preliminary round next month.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

