Darren Bent hails Mohammed Kudus' move to Tottenham Hotspur as a 'fantastic one'

MON, 18 AUG 2025

Former Aston Villa striker Darren Bent has hailed Mohammed Kudus’ switch to Tottenham Hotspur as a “fantastic” move for the North London club.

Kudus, who joined Spurs this summer from West Ham United in a deal worth £55 million, made an immediate impact on his debut.

The Ghana international registered two assists as Tottenham cruised to a 3-0 victory over Burnley in their Premier League opener on Saturday.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Bent praised Kudus’ sharpness and tipped him to improve further as the season progresses.

"Mohammed Kudus' signing is a fantastic one for Tottenham. He looks sharp on the ball, and I believe he can still get better," Bent said.

The 25-year-old will be aiming to build on his bright start when Spurs face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, August 23. Kick-off is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

