Top clubs will revive interest in Antoine Semenyo again, says Michael Owen

MON, 18 AUG 2025

Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen has tipped top Premier League clubs to reignite their pursuit of Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo.

Owen’s comments followed Semenyo’s brace in AFC Bournemouth’s 4-2 defeat to Liverpool in the opening game of the Premier League season at Anfield.

The 25-year-old attacker, who signed a long-term deal with the Cherries earlier this summer, had been linked with several elite clubs before committing his future to Bournemouth.

Speaking after the match, Owen hailed Semenyo’s performance and suggested he remains on the radar of Europe’s biggest sides.

"I feel sorry for AFC Bournemouth because they have sold some of their best players, but they have managed to keep one of the best players at the club," he said.

"He [Semenyo] is strong and has speed, and I think he will be sought after by top clubs," he added.

The match was overshadowed by an incident in the first half when Semenyo was subjected to racial abuse, forcing referee Anthony Taylor to temporarily halt play.

Merseyside Police later confirmed the arrest of a 47-year-old man in connection with the incident.

The Premier League, FIFA, the Ghana Football Association, and several players’ unions have all issued strong condemnations of the abuse.

Semenyo will hope to keep his impressive start intact when Bournemouth host Wolves at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, August 23.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
