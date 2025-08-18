ModernGhana logo
Swiatek downs Rybakina, faces Paolini in Cincinnati Open final

By BBC
Tennis Getty ImagesImage caption: Iga Swiatek has now qualified for the WTA finals in November
MON, 18 AUG 2025
World number three Iga Swiatek powered to a straight-set win over Elena Rybakina to reach the final of the Cincinnati Open where she will face Jasmine Paolini.

Their meeting will be a repeat of last year's French Open final - won by Poland's Swiatek in dominant fashion.

Swiatek, the reigning Wimbledon champion, swept past Kazakhstan's Rybakina 7-5 6-3 on Sunday to reach her first Cincinnati showpiece.

Rybakina - who beat world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the quarter-finals - started brightly but failed to exploit an early break in the first set before Swiatek took control.

"That was a tough match," said Swiatek. "At the beginning it was pretty crazy, we played so fast that sometimes we couldn't even run to the second ball.

"I was there to play with intensity and good quality and I am super happy with the performance.

"It will be super tough in the final. I will have to prepare tactically but I will focus on myself and try to continue the work I have been doing."

Italy's Paolini battled past Russian Veronika Kudermetova in her semi-final 6-3 6-7 (2-7) 6-3.

Paolini served for the match in the second set only to see her advantage slip away, but the story of the encounter was Kudermetova's tally of 75 unforced errors.

The final takes place on Monday night.

