ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Jannik Sinner to face Carlos Alcaraz in Cincinnati final

By BBC
Tennis Getty ImagesImage caption: Carlos Alcaraz (right) has won eight of his 13 meetings with Jannik Sinner
MON, 18 AUG 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Carlos Alcaraz (right) has won eight of his 13 meetings with Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner will play Carlos Alcaraz in a final for the fourth time this season after both players secured straight-sets wins in their Cincinnati Open semi-finals.

Defending champion Sinner, celebrating his 24th birthday, did not face a break point in a 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 win over Terence Atmane.

Alcaraz won 6-4 6-3 against an ailing Alexander Zverev, who struggled in the heat and humidity.

The Spaniard has come out on top in two of their three finals this season - in Rome and Roland Garros - while Sinner was victorious at Wimbledon in July.

Alcaraz edged a tight first set against Zverev, breaking the German's serve just once and saving three break points.

Zverev began to struggle physically in the second and left the court for a medical timeout after three games.

When he returned the 28-year-old, who struggled with his breathing during his quarter-final win over Ben Shelton, was unable to properly move around court.

He was able to finish the match, but was very much going through the motions as Alcaraz won the final 12 points to seal the win.

"It's never easy playing against someone that you know is not feeling 100%. It's even tougher when it comes from Sascha, such a great player, such a great person off the court. We have a really good relationship," said Alcaraz.

"We started well with good rallies, a good level. All of a sudden he felt bad and I was thinking more about how he was feeling instead of playing good tennis.

"It was tough and I just wish him all the best."

On renewing his rivalry with Sinner, Alcaraz added: "We always bring our best tennis. We raise each other's level. I'm ready to take the challenge.

"I will try and adjust my game better and correct what I did wrong in our last match. I want to be ready with my 100%. Mentally I'll be ready - I'm excited for Monday."

  • Atmane's birthday gift for Sinner

Frenchman Atmane, 23, had come through qualifying to reach the main draw and defeated seeds Flavio Cobolli, Taylor Fritz and Holger Rune on his way to meeting four-time major champion Sinner.

As they waited to walk on court, world number 136 Atmane - an avid Pokemon fan - gifted Sinner a trading card from his own collection as a birthday present.

"I was talking to him a little bit in the locker room. He has one of the biggest collections of Pokemon cards, and I'm very lucky that I got one of his ones," said Sinner.

"It was just a nice moment before a match, we didn't know each other at all. So, it was a nice moment. The card was a kind of Pikachu. It said 30 damage to itself, so I don't know if that is good or not."

That is where the niceties ended, however, and Atmane impressed early on with his serving, including three successive aces in the seventh game.

But a double-fault from the Frenchman brought up the first-set tie-break which Sinner - who had dropped just one of 21 points on his first serve in the opener - dominated.

Sinner struggled at the start of the second set, requiring five game points to hold the opening game, but that was the closest look Atmane got of his serve as the Italian broke for a 3-1 lead and again to seal the match.

It was 200th tour-level victory on hard courts for the world number one and extended his winning streak on the surface to 26 matches.

The Italian is preparing to defend his title at the US Open later this month.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

4 hours ago

SMG condemns Xenophobic calls for Nigerians’ cxpulsion from Ghana SMG condemns Xenophobic calls for Nigerians’ cxpulsion from Ghana

5 hours ago

TMP Council to crack down on unlicensed social media herbalists TMP Council to crack down on unlicensed social media herbalists

5 hours ago

Ghana’s Mpox cases rise to 409 Ghana’s Mpox cases rise to 409

5 hours ago

NPP grants amnesty to suspended members NPP grants amnesty to suspended members

5 hours ago

Govts $1million payment secures stay for Ghanaian students at University of Memphis Gov't's $1million payment secures stay for Ghanaian students at University of Me...

5 hours ago

Deputy Minister of Health, Grace Ayensu-Danquah Stop using unearned 'professor' title or face us in court — GTEC goes after Depu...

6 hours ago

‘We are not British colony’ – MP slams Commonwealth lawyers over call to reinstate CJ ‘We are not British colony’ – MP slams Commonwealth lawyers over call to reinsta...

6 hours ago

President Mahama jets off to Japan and Singapore President Mahama jets off to Japan and Singapore

6 hours ago

The young man loses ghc12000 after betting on Chelsea Young man loses GH₵12,000 after betting on Chelsea against Crystal Palace

Aug 16, 2025

Secretary General of GFL, Abraham Koomson Helicopter crash was a failed coup plot against Mahama — GFL boss alleges

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line