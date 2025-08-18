'Big win' for 'resilient' Arsenal but work to do for new-look Gunners

Arsenal have started their season with three points and a win at Old Trafford, but their performance has led to a discussion about what their season could hold.

Mikel Arteta accepted his side were not at their best and it is only the first game of the campaign, with new players settling in - but the ability to get a result even when not playing well could be a big thing for the Gunners as they look to win a trophy this season.

Manchester United pinned Arsenal back for large parts of the match, had 61% possession and 22 shots as they looked to get back level - but the visitors managed to keep them at bay.

Arsenal looked uncharacteristically open at times in the first half, with Arteta extremely animated in his technical area.

What did Arteta try?

Arsenal have come into this season with a new, more direct, style of play as they look to get the best out of £64m striker Viktor Gyokeres.

However, Gyokeres looked like he was lacking in match fitness and despite Arteta saying that the forward "did a lot of things very good" he added that he and his staff have to "work on" Gyokeres' pressing.

Arteta also said his side did not make enough of the chance to play the ball behind the United defence, something that would have shown Gyokeres' qualities, and they missed "seven or eight situations when the ball is completely open to play through" to attack the goal.

Gyokeres failed to have a single shot in a league game for the first time since April 2023, when he played for Coventry City against Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, ending a 69-match run.

Former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder Danny Murphy told BBC Match of the Day: "I felt for him a bit. His stats weren't good but he is relying on other players.

"Arsenal have brilliant creative players but they weren't quite at the races. Let him settle in, any player needs to build up relationships with other players."

Ex-England striker Daniel Sturridge added on Sky Sports: "Arsenal have been playing with a striker in Kai Havertz that is very different to Gyokeres, so it does take time to get used to the new player's runs."

"He is also going to have to alter his game, it's not just about the team changing for him but him changing for the team. That's what it takes to hit the ground running."

Match-winner Riccardo Calafiori was selected at left-back for his unpredictability in attack but his forward runs left Bryan Mbeumo free, and that allowed the United attack to cause problems.

There was also a first start for Martin Zubimendi in midfield, and he lined up alongside Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice, but the trio look as though they need more time to click.

Set-piece importance

Arsenal have become renowned for their threat from dead-ball situations and excelled at them since set-piece coach Nicolas Jover joined in 2021.

Calafiori's goal was their 31st goal from corners since the start of 2023-24, with Liverpool the next highest scorers in that time with 20.

The goal came from a new routine that they tried during pre-season, with five players lined up along the edge of the penalty area before the ball was swung in.

The Gunners attack did not click during the match and Arteta will be glad that their set-piece prowess got them an important opening-day three points.

Can they win title?

The Arsenal players celebrated in front of their fans after the full-time whistle and Arteta was asked by BBC Sport in his press conference whether he can take a positive in the manner they won the game.

"That gives you certainly momentum and confidence. Two very important things," Arteta said.

"We can still come away and find a way to win the game. The team has to find that resilience throughout the season for 10 months, in different contexts, to be able to do that.

"Of course we have to improve a lot of things, and that will happen very soon, but in terms of managing to get that into a very positive result that is a great way to do it."

Former Crystal Palace and Republic of Ireland striker Clinton Morrison, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, thinks the qualities Arsenal showed could be a sign of a season of success.

He said: "That's the sign of champions when you don't play well and still get the three points.

"The difference was goalkeepers. David Raya was outstanding, and Altay Bayindir made a huge mistake.

"Viktor Gyokeres fed on scraps. It is difficult for him. There's still a lot more to come from him."

Former Manchester United player and Sky pundit Gary Neville said "Arsenal had to change" because of the way they played in the first half.

He added: "The front three, especially the wide players, were not playing anywhere near good enough in this game."

"Arsenal really dug in and showed a lot of resilience. Arsenal were never at their best but to come here to Old Trafford, or over to Manchester City, and get three points is big."