ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 18 Aug 2025 Boxing

Ghana Boxing Normalization Committee will not go beyond 2026 - Patrick Johnson

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Ghana Boxing Normalization Committee will not go beyond 2026 - Patrick Johnson

General Secretary of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Patrick Johnson, has assured that the Normalization Committee set up to oversee reforms in Ghana boxing will not extend its mandate beyond 2026.

In an exclusive interview, Johnson explained that the Committee is working closely with the GBA to implement recommendations from the Ministerial Committee, with the goal of transforming the sport from grassroots to professional levels.

“The entire ecosystem of Ghana boxing is going to be improved for the benefit of all stakeholders,” he stated.

He revealed that the Committee is introducing a five-year development plan designed to channel investment into the sport.

The initiative is expected to attract international partnerships, stage world title bouts in Ghana, and boost both business and sports tourism.

Johnson further appealed to stakeholders within the boxing fraternity to support the Committee in executing its mandate on schedule, after which leadership will be handed over to a new GBA president and board.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

4 hours ago

SMG condemns Xenophobic calls for Nigerians’ cxpulsion from Ghana SMG condemns Xenophobic calls for Nigerians’ cxpulsion from Ghana

5 hours ago

TMP Council to crack down on unlicensed social media herbalists TMP Council to crack down on unlicensed social media herbalists

5 hours ago

Ghana’s Mpox cases rise to 409 Ghana’s Mpox cases rise to 409

5 hours ago

NPP grants amnesty to suspended members NPP grants amnesty to suspended members

5 hours ago

Govts $1million payment secures stay for Ghanaian students at University of Memphis Gov't's $1million payment secures stay for Ghanaian students at University of Me...

5 hours ago

Deputy Minister of Health, Grace Ayensu-Danquah Stop using unearned 'professor' title or face us in court — GTEC goes after Depu...

6 hours ago

‘We are not British colony’ – MP slams Commonwealth lawyers over call to reinstate CJ ‘We are not British colony’ – MP slams Commonwealth lawyers over call to reinsta...

6 hours ago

President Mahama jets off to Japan and Singapore President Mahama jets off to Japan and Singapore

6 hours ago

The young man loses ghc12000 after betting on Chelsea Young man loses GH₵12,000 after betting on Chelsea against Crystal Palace

Aug 16, 2025

Secretary General of GFL, Abraham Koomson Helicopter crash was a failed coup plot against Mahama — GFL boss alleges

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line