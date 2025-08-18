Ghana Boxing Normalization Committee will not go beyond 2026 - Patrick Johnson

General Secretary of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Patrick Johnson, has assured that the Normalization Committee set up to oversee reforms in Ghana boxing will not extend its mandate beyond 2026.

In an exclusive interview, Johnson explained that the Committee is working closely with the GBA to implement recommendations from the Ministerial Committee, with the goal of transforming the sport from grassroots to professional levels.

“The entire ecosystem of Ghana boxing is going to be improved for the benefit of all stakeholders,” he stated.

He revealed that the Committee is introducing a five-year development plan designed to channel investment into the sport.

The initiative is expected to attract international partnerships, stage world title bouts in Ghana, and boost both business and sports tourism.

Johnson further appealed to stakeholders within the boxing fraternity to support the Committee in executing its mandate on schedule, after which leadership will be handed over to a new GBA president and board.