I can still improve - Mohammed Kudus after blistering performance in Tottenham win over Burnley

Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus has insisted that he can still improve after his impressive debut performance in Tottenham Hotspur's win over Burnley.

The 25-year-old joined Spurs earlier this summer from West Ham United.

In his first game for the North London club, Kudus delivered two assists as the Europa League champions recorded a 3-0 win.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Kudus emphasised that he wants to continue working hard to further improve.

“I am really glad to be in an environment like this with a high level of work and competitiveness to challenge for every trophy," he said.

"With the help of the team, they’ve really helped me settle in quite well. I still have a lot to improve, a lot to show more,” Kudus told the media team of Tottenham," he added.

Kudus will hope to keep his impressive start intact when Spurs travel to play Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium next weekend.