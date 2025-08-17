It is unacceptable - FIFA president condemns racist abuse of Antoine Semenyo, pledges support

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has strongly denounced the racist abuse directed at AFC Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo during Friday’s Premier League opener against Liverpool at Anfield.

The match was briefly halted after the 25-year-old forward reported the incident to referee Anthony Taylor. Police and match officials quickly intervened, and investigations into the matter are now underway.

"It is absolutely unacceptable to see the racist abuse aimed at AFC Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo which led to a stoppage of their Premier League match against Liverpool FC at Anfield last night."

"Football has no place for racism or any form of discrimination – Antoine's courage and performance on the pitch, despite such adversity, is a powerful example of strength and dignity for players worldwide."

The FIFA boss also assured Semenyo of the governing body’s full support, highlighting the role of the Players’ Voice Panel — an initiative created in 2024 as part of FIFA’s five-pillar strategy to combat racism.

"The Players’ Voice Panel, established as part of the five pillars against racism adopted by FIFA Congress in 2024, will be in touch with Antoine and is monitoring these situations closely. We are committed to ensuring that players are respected and protected, and that competition organisers and law enforcement authorities take appropriate action."

He stressed that FIFA, alongside the Premier League, The FA, and the global football community, stands firmly with Semenyo in pushing for stronger deterrents and decisive measures to eradicate racism from the game.

"Everyone at FIFA, The Players’ Voice Panel and the whole football community stands firmly with Antoine and we will continue to offer our unequivocal support to him, Bournemouth, the Premier League and The FA to ensure strong deterrents are in place, and actions taken, to eradicate racism and discrimination from our game."

Despite the ordeal, Semenyo responded on the pitch with two goals to pull Bournemouth level at 2-2, before late strikes from Federico Chiesa and Mohamed Salah secured a 4-2 victory for Liverpool.