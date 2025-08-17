ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

It is unacceptable - FIFA president condemns racist abuse of Antoine Semenyo, pledges support

Football News It is unacceptable - FIFA president condemns racist abuse of Antoine Semenyo, pledges support
SUN, 17 AUG 2025

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has strongly denounced the racist abuse directed at AFC Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo during Friday’s Premier League opener against Liverpool at Anfield.

The match was briefly halted after the 25-year-old forward reported the incident to referee Anthony Taylor. Police and match officials quickly intervened, and investigations into the matter are now underway.

In a statement, Infantino described the abuse as “absolutely unacceptable.

"It is absolutely unacceptable to see the racist abuse aimed at AFC Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo which led to a stoppage of their Premier League match against Liverpool FC at Anfield last night."

"Football has no place for racism or any form of discrimination – Antoine's courage and performance on the pitch, despite such adversity, is a powerful example of strength and dignity for players worldwide."

The FIFA boss also assured Semenyo of the governing body’s full support, highlighting the role of the Players’ Voice Panel — an initiative created in 2024 as part of FIFA’s five-pillar strategy to combat racism.

"The Players’ Voice Panel, established as part of the five pillars against racism adopted by FIFA Congress in 2024, will be in touch with Antoine and is monitoring these situations closely. We are committed to ensuring that players are respected and protected, and that competition organisers and law enforcement authorities take appropriate action."

He stressed that FIFA, alongside the Premier League, The FA, and the global football community, stands firmly with Semenyo in pushing for stronger deterrents and decisive measures to eradicate racism from the game.

"Everyone at FIFA, The Players’ Voice Panel and the whole football community stands firmly with Antoine and we will continue to offer our unequivocal support to him, Bournemouth, the Premier League and The FA to ensure strong deterrents are in place, and actions taken, to eradicate racism and discrimination from our game."

Despite the ordeal, Semenyo responded on the pitch with two goals to pull Bournemouth level at 2-2, before late strikes from Federico Chiesa and Mohamed Salah secured a 4-2 victory for Liverpool.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

4 hours ago

Guido Bergmann / via Reuters Europe to mull over plan for peace in Ukraine after Trump-Putin summit

4 hours ago

Ghana’s war on illegal mining has failed – we set out to find out why Ghana’s war on illegal mining has failed – we set out to find out why

19 hours ago

Five dead in Asuboi crash on Kumasi–Accra highway Five dead in Asuboi crash on Kumasi–Accra highway

19 hours ago

Ga Mashie celebrates Homowo Ga Mashie celebrates Homowo

19 hours ago

Clean-up exercise held ahead of one-week rites for late Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III Clean-up exercise held ahead of one-week rites for late Asantehemaa Nana Konadu ...

20 hours ago

Rashid Tanko-Computer NPP's 'party hia sika’ mentality destroyed forest reserves – Tanko-Computer

21 hours ago

Flood destroys Bontibor Bridge O/R: Flood destroys Bontibor Bridge, cuts access to communities

21 hours ago

Krachi East MCE visits bereaved families of Star Oil fuel tanker accident at Asukawkaw Krachi East MCE visits bereaved families of Star Oil fuel tanker accident at As...

21 hours ago

Ghanas upstream petroleum industry declining over inadequate investment - PIAC Ghana's upstream petroleum industry declining over inadequate investment - PIAC 

21 hours ago

Helicopter crash: Mahama thanks world leaders for solidarity Helicopter crash: Mahama thanks world leaders for solidarity  

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line