GFA condemns racial abuse aimed at Antoine Semenyo, praises his response

SUN, 17 AUG 2025

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has strongly condemned the racial abuse suffered by Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo during AFC Bournemouth’s Premier League opener against Liverpool at Anfield.

The 25-year-old striker reported the incident to referee Anthony Taylor in the first half on Friday night, prompting a temporary halt to the match.

Police swiftly removed the supporter involved, and Merseyside Police later confirmed the arrest of a 47-year-old man for questioning.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the GFA denounced the abuse and commended Semenyo’s composure under pressure, describing his reaction as “remarkable” in the face of provocation.

"The GFA condemns in the strongest terms all acts of racism and bigotry, which have no place in football or in society. While the incident is deeply concerning, what shines brighter is Antoine’s remarkable response. In the face of provocation, he chose grace over grievance, strength of character over victimhood, and unity over division.''

The Association further praised Semenyo not only for his on-field performance—scoring twice despite Bournemouth’s 4-2 defeat—but also for his maturity off it.

"Antoine not only showcased his exceptional talent on the pitch with two goals but also displayed extraordinary maturity and dignity off it. His statement reflected the true spirit of football; seeing the good in the football community, acknowledging solidarity, tolerance, respect, and the love for a game that unites people across the world.''

The governing body also expressed gratitude to the English football community and the wider global football family for rallying around the Ghana international.

"The GFA applauds Antoine Semenyo for being both an outstanding footballer and an inspiring role model. We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to the English football community and the global football family for the immense support shown to him."

Since the incident, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, Premier League CEO Richard Masters, and FIFA president Gianni Infantino have all voiced their support for Semenyo.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and Writer

