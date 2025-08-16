Van Dijk condemns racial abuse directed at Antoine Semenyo, pledges full support

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has spoken out against the racial abuse directed at AFC Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo, offering his full backing to the Ghana international.

Semenyo was targeted during the Premier League opener at Anfield on Friday night, prompting a brief stoppage in the 29th minute after he reported the abuse to referee Anthony Taylor.

Despite the incident, play resumed, and Semenyo went on to score twice, though Bournemouth fell 4-2 to Liverpool.

"I am here for Antoine, whenever he needs it, and we are here as a club to deal with it in the best way possible because it shouldn't happen," the Dutch defender told Sky Sports.

"But we stand with him completely," he added.

Merseyside Police arrested a 47-year-old man on Saturday on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences in connection with the incident.

Both Liverpool and Bournemouth, alongside the Premier League, have strongly condemned the abuse, with the league confirming it has launched a full investigation.