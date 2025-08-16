ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Van Dijk condemns racial abuse directed at Antoine Semenyo, pledges full support

Football News Van Dijk condemns racial abuse directed at Antoine Semenyo, pledges full support
SAT, 16 AUG 2025

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has spoken out against the racial abuse directed at AFC Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo, offering his full backing to the Ghana international.

Semenyo was targeted during the Premier League opener at Anfield on Friday night, prompting a brief stoppage in the 29th minute after he reported the abuse to referee Anthony Taylor.

Despite the incident, play resumed, and Semenyo went on to score twice, though Bournemouth fell 4-2 to Liverpool.

"I am here for Antoine, whenever he needs it, and we are here as a club to deal with it in the best way possible because it shouldn't happen," the Dutch defender told Sky Sports.

"But we stand with him completely," he added.

Merseyside Police arrested a 47-year-old man on Saturday on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences in connection with the incident.

Both Liverpool and Bournemouth, alongside the Premier League, have strongly condemned the abuse, with the league confirming it has launched a full investigation.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Five dead in Asuboi crash on Kumasi–Accra highway Five dead in Asuboi crash on Kumasi–Accra highway

2 hours ago

Ga Mashie celebrates Homowo Ga Mashie celebrates Homowo

2 hours ago

Clean-up exercise held ahead of one-week rites for late Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III Clean-up exercise held ahead of one-week rites for late Asantehemaa Nana Konadu ...

3 hours ago

Rashid Tanko-Computer We wouldn’t be here if Akufo-Addo had acted on galamsey report – Tanko-Computer

3 hours ago

Ho: Woman burns 11-year-oldson for misplacing his pen Ho: Woman burns 11-year-old son for misplacing his pen

3 hours ago

Rashid Tanko-Computer NPP's 'party hia sika’ mentality destroyed forest reserves – Tanko-Computer

4 hours ago

Flood destroys Bontibor Bridge E/R: Flood destroys Bontibor Bridge, cuts access to communities

4 hours ago

Krachi East MCE visits bereaved families of Star Oil fuel tanker accident at Asukawkaw Krachi East MCE visits bereaved families of Star Oil fuel tanker accident at As...

4 hours ago

Ghanas upstream petroleum industry declining over inadequate investment - PIAC Ghana's upstream petroleum industry declining over inadequate investment - PIAC 

4 hours ago

Helicopter crash: Mahama thanks world leaders for solidarity Helicopter crash: Mahama thanks world leaders for solidarity  

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line