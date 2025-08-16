ModernGhana logo
Brandon Thomas-Asante scores in Coventry City's big win against Derby County [VIDEO]

Ghana striker Brandon Thomas-Asante opened his account for the season as Coventry City produced a thrilling 5-3 victory over Derby County at Pride Park Stadium in the English Championship on Saturday.

Coventry made an electrifying start, with Bobby Thomas heading home from close range in the opening minute to give the visitors an early lead.

Derby quickly responded, with Callum Elder equalising before Haji Wright restored Coventry’s advantage from the penalty spot. The first half ended 2-2 after Carlton Morris converted a late penalty for Derby.

The second half delivered end-to-end action. Ebou Adams pulled Derby back into the contest, but Coventry’s attacking prowess proved decisive.

Thomas-Asante showcased composure and precision in front of goal, sparking Coventry’s resurgence, with Ephron Mason-Clark and Victor Torp adding further strikes to seal a memorable win.

Despite losing 12 duels, Thomas-Asante’s contribution was pivotal, blending skill and determination to influence the outcome decisively.

Coventry now turn their attention to their next Championship fixture against QPR on August 23.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

