PL: Reijnders and Haaland shine as Manvhester City thrash Wolves

By BBC
SAT, 16 AUG 2025

Erling Haaland scored twice and Tijjani Reijnders shone on his Premier League debut as Manchester City began the season by thrashing Wolves at Molineux.

Box-to-box midfielder Reijnders joined City from AC Milan in the summer and showcased his talent by contributing to three goals in City's victory.

Pep Guardiola's side ended last season in disappointing fashion, without winning a major trophy for the first time in eight years, but started this campaign with a statement victory.

Talisman Haaland had nodded over on the stretch early on but converted from close range following Rico Lewis' low cross.

Dutchman Reijnders was heavily involved in the opening goal and doubled City's lead on the break just four minutes later with an unerring finish low into the bottom corner.

The game was over as a contest on the hour mark as Reijnders pulled the ball back for the onrushing Haaland to drill in an emphatic finish, while Rayan Cherki came off the bench to convert late on.

Wolves did cause the City backline some issues but Marshall Munetsi's powerful header was ruled out for offside, while Jorgen Strand Larsen poked an effort into the side-netting.

Rayan Ait-Nouri flashed over a volley against his old club, while goalkeeper James Trafford impressed on his City debut in the absence of Ederson - an assured first start with a clean sheet and three points.

