PL: Muniz nets last-gasp equaliser for Fulham at Brighton

Rodrigo Muniz scored in the dying seconds of stoppage time to rescue a point for Fulham against Brighton in their Premier League opener.

The Brazilian fired home from close range in the 96th minute after Harry Wilson's corner as Marco Silva's side stunned the hosts, who led through Matt O'Riley's penalty.

The former Celtic midfielder gave Brighton a 55th-minute lead, firing into the bottom corner from the spot after Georginio Rutter was fouled by Sander Berge.

The hosts had created earlier chances to open the scoring, with Kaoru Mitoma heading a delivery from O'Riley just over the bar.

After O'Riley struck, Lewis Dunk headed into the side netting and Yasin Ayari shot just wide, but Brighton were unable to increase their advantage - and substitute Muniz snatched a last-gasp point for the visitors.

Fulham's teenage midfielder Josh King looked lively early on and the 18-year-old went down in the box having gone past Jan Paul van Hecke and Bart Verbruggen, but his appeals were waved away following a VAR check.