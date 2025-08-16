ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

PL: Muniz nets last-gasp equaliser for Fulham at Brighton

By BBC
Football News PL: Muniz nets last-gasp equaliser for Fulham at Brighton
SAT, 16 AUG 2025

Rodrigo Muniz scored in the dying seconds of stoppage time to rescue a point for Fulham against Brighton in their Premier League opener.

The Brazilian fired home from close range in the 96th minute after Harry Wilson's corner as Marco Silva's side stunned the hosts, who led through Matt O'Riley's penalty.

The former Celtic midfielder gave Brighton a 55th-minute lead, firing into the bottom corner from the spot after Georginio Rutter was fouled by Sander Berge.

The hosts had created earlier chances to open the scoring, with Kaoru Mitoma heading a delivery from O'Riley just over the bar.

After O'Riley struck, Lewis Dunk headed into the side netting and Yasin Ayari shot just wide, but Brighton were unable to increase their advantage - and substitute Muniz snatched a last-gasp point for the visitors.

Fulham's teenage midfielder Josh King looked lively early on and the 18-year-old went down in the box having gone past Jan Paul van Hecke and Bart Verbruggen, but his appeals were waved away following a VAR check.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

54 minutes ago

Five dead in Asuboi crash on Kumasi–Accra highway Five dead in Asuboi crash on Kumasi–Accra highway

54 minutes ago

Ga Mashie celebrates Homowo Ga Mashie celebrates Homowo

1 hour ago

Clean-up exercise held ahead of one-week rites for late Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III Clean-up exercise held ahead of one-week rites for late Asantehemaa Nana Konadu ...

2 hours ago

Rashid Tanko-Computer We wouldn’t be here if Akufo-Addo had acted on galamsey report – Tanko-Computer

2 hours ago

Ho: Woman burns 11-year-oldson for misplacing his pen Ho: Woman burns 11-year-old son for misplacing his pen

2 hours ago

Rashid Tanko-Computer NPP's 'party hia sika’ mentality destroyed forest reserves – Tanko-Computer

3 hours ago

Flood destroys Bontibor Bridge E/R: Flood destroys Bontibor Bridge, cuts access to communities

3 hours ago

Krachi East MCE visits bereaved families of Star Oil fuel tanker accident at Asukawkaw Krachi East MCE visits bereaved families of Star Oil fuel tanker accident at As...

3 hours ago

Ghanas upstream petroleum industry declining over inadequate investment - PIAC Ghana's upstream petroleum industry declining over inadequate investment - PIAC 

3 hours ago

Helicopter crash: Mahama thanks world leaders for solidarity Helicopter crash: Mahama thanks world leaders for solidarity  

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line