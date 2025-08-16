Captain Wilson scores twice as Australia stun South Africa

Captain and No 8 Harry Wilson scored two tries as Australia staged a remarkable comeback to stun South Africa 38-22 in the 2025 Rugby Championship opener in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Trailing by 22 points after 19 minutes, the Wallabies scored 38 unanswered points for a first victory over the Springboks in the South African economic capital since 1963.

Backs Dylan Pietsch, Joseph Aukuso-Suaalii, Max Jorgensen and Tom Wright were the other Australian try scorers and veteran James O'Connor converted four.

Kurt-Lee Arendse, Andre Esterhuizen and captain Siya Kolisi crossed the line for the defending champions. Manie Libbok converted twice and slotted a penalty.

Record four-time Rugby World Cup winners South Africa were unstoppable in the early stages on a grey evening at Ellis Park with scrum-half Grant Williams playing a key role.

His perfectly weighted box kicks allowed the Springboks to establish an aerial advantage and the power of the forwards had the visitors reeling.

When Kolisi crossed for the third try it was hard to imagine what was to follow in the first game of the southern hemisphere championship.

The first hint that a stunning revival was imminent came on 29 minutes when Pietsch scored. He was forced to retire injured soon after following a collision with Kolisi.

Australia dominated the second half, helped by endless basic errors from South Africa. When Wilson scored his second try on 64 minutes, Australia took a 24-22 lead.

The Springboks were let down by a lack of pace and by missed tackles on defence in the closing stages. Jorgensen and Wright took advantage to end a run of seven straight Wallaby losses in Johannesburg.

Argentina host New Zealand later on Saturday in Cordoba in the other first round match.