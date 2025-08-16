ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Man arrested after Antoine Semenyo's racial abuse at Anfield

Football News Man arrested after Antoine Semenyos racial abuse at Anfield
SAT, 16 AUG 2025

Merseyside Police have arrested a 47-year-old man from Liverpool following allegations of racial abuse directed at AFC Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo during Friday’s Premier League opener at Anfield.

The incident occurred in the 29th minute of the match when Semenyo informed referee Anthony Taylor of the abuse.

Play was temporarily halted, and the individual was immediately ejected from the stadium.

Police confirmed the man was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and remains in custody for questioning.

Semenyo, who scored twice in Bournemouth’s 4-2 defeat to Liverpool, also revealed he was targeted with racist messages on Instagram later that night. Sharing screenshots of the abuse on his story, the Ghana international wrote: “When will it stop?”

In a statement on social media, the 25-year-old expressed gratitude for the solidarity shown by players, officials, and supporters.

"Last night at Anfield will stay with me forever - not because of one person's words, but because of how the entire football family stood together.

"To my @afcb team-mates who supported me in that moment, to the @liverpoolfc players and fans who showed their true character, to the @premierleague officials who handled it professionally - thank you. Football showed its best side when it mattered most."

Both clubs strongly condemned the incident, while the Premier League confirmed it will conduct a full investigation.

Semenyo added that his brace was the most fitting response he could give on the pitch: "Scoring those two goals felt like speaking the only language that truly matters on the pitch. This is why I play - for moments like these, for my team-mates, for everyone who believes in what this beautiful game can be.

"The overwhelming messages of support from across the football world remind me why I love this sport. We keep moving forward, together."

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

39 minutes ago

Oti region: Seven rescued after canoe capsizes in Tolomedzi after hippopotamus attack Oti region: Seven rescued after canoe capsizes in Tolomedzi after hippopotamus a...

39 minutes ago

Artisanal workers in Berekum unhappy about declining interest of young people to learn craft Artisanal workers in Berekum unhappy about declining interest of young people to...

39 minutes ago

Director of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Godwin Edudzi Tameklo “Can Ghana Bar Association tell what should happen to the Chief Justice of the U...

58 minutes ago

Ken Ashigbey Coalition demands state of emergency over galamsey violence clashes

1 hour ago

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe Franklin Cudjoe doubts Ghana’s defence mechanism

1 hour ago

Late Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala Bulsa Chiefs petition GAF to name new military barracks after fallen hero Squadr...

1 hour ago

E/R: Three Chinese nationals grabbed for galamsey at Akyem Abaam E/R: Three Chinese nationals grabbed for galamsey at Akyem Abaam

1 hour ago

Driver jailed 5years over cutlass attack in piglet dispute Driver jailed 5years over cutlass attack in piglet dispute

1 hour ago

Sunyani: Police arrests 18-year-old man for allegedly stealing three tricycles Sunyani: Police arrests 18-year-old man for allegedly stealing three tricycles

1 hour ago

Former Ghanaian boxer contests seat in Maryland Senate race Former Ghanaian boxer contests seat in Maryland Senate race

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line