Man arrested after Antoine Semenyo's racial abuse at Anfield

Merseyside Police have arrested a 47-year-old man from Liverpool following allegations of racial abuse directed at AFC Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo during Friday’s Premier League opener at Anfield.

The incident occurred in the 29th minute of the match when Semenyo informed referee Anthony Taylor of the abuse.

Play was temporarily halted, and the individual was immediately ejected from the stadium.

Police confirmed the man was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and remains in custody for questioning.

Semenyo, who scored twice in Bournemouth’s 4-2 defeat to Liverpool, also revealed he was targeted with racist messages on Instagram later that night. Sharing screenshots of the abuse on his story, the Ghana international wrote: “When will it stop?”

In a statement on social media, the 25-year-old expressed gratitude for the solidarity shown by players, officials, and supporters.

"Last night at Anfield will stay with me forever - not because of one person's words, but because of how the entire football family stood together.

"To my @afcb team-mates who supported me in that moment, to the @liverpoolfc players and fans who showed their true character, to the @premierleague officials who handled it professionally - thank you. Football showed its best side when it mattered most."

Both clubs strongly condemned the incident, while the Premier League confirmed it will conduct a full investigation.

Semenyo added that his brace was the most fitting response he could give on the pitch: "Scoring those two goals felt like speaking the only language that truly matters on the pitch. This is why I play - for moments like these, for my team-mates, for everyone who believes in what this beautiful game can be.

"The overwhelming messages of support from across the football world remind me why I love this sport. We keep moving forward, together."