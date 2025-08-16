PL: Newcastle held by 10-man Villa without striker Isak

Newcastle failed to score without wantaway striker Alexander Isak as they were held by 10-man Aston Villa.

Villa played the final 24 minutes plus stoppage time with 10 men after Ezri Konsa was dismissed but with Isak missing - as he tries to force a move to Liverpool - the Magpies were unable to find a winner.

Anthony Elanga and Anthony Gordon wasted their best chances during a dominant first half.

Debutant Marco Bizot made a fine save to deny new £55m winger Elanga inside three minutes before Gordon planted a free header over.

The forward, playing centrally in place of Isak, also tested Bizot as the Magpies failed to make their superiority count.

Passive Villa failed to have a shot in the first half - the first home team to suffer that fate in a Premier League game since Fulham, against Manchester City in May 2024 - but they emerged after the break with renewed vigour.

Boubacar Kamara headed at Nick Pope while Ollie Watkins also shot straight at the goalkeeper but Konsa's red card - for pulling back Gordon as he ran clear - left the hosts to focus on clinging on to a point.