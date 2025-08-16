Football family stood together on racist abuse - Semenyo

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo says the response to the alleged racist abuse he suffered at Liverpool on Friday showed football's "best side when it mattered most".

Merseyside Police have launched an investigation after Semenyo was abused by someone in the crowd during the first half at Anfield, with a 47-year-old man later ejected from the stadium.

Ghana international Semenyo took to Instagram after the game to show more racist abuse he had received, with the caption: "When will it stop?"

In a further post on Instagram on Saturday, the 25-year-old, who scored twice in Bournemouth's 4-2 defeat, said: "Last night at Anfield will stay with me forever - not because of one person's words, but because of how the entire football family stood together.

"To my Bournemouth team-mates who supported me in that moment, to the Liverpool players and fans who showed their true character, to the Premier League officials who handled it professionally - thank you. Football showed its best side when it mattered most.

"Scoring those two goals felt like speaking the only language that truly matters on the pitch. This is why I play - for moments like these, for my team-mates, for everyone who believes in what this beautiful game can be.

"The overwhelming messages of support from across the football world remind me why I love this sport. We keep moving forward, together."

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk called the incident "a disgrace", and said anti-racism campaigns need to do more to eradicate it from the game.

"The only thing we can do is deal with it by dealing with him personally and try to educate the next generation," he said. "That is the only way to try and kick it out, in my opinion.

"I can't believe it. These things shouldn't happen but unfortunately it does and it is an absolute disgrace in my eyes."

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters says anyone guilty of racist abuse will be banned from stadiums and could face prosecution.

"No Premier League footballer should ever have to, in their workplace or online, suffer that sort of abuse. It is important that we keep saying that," Masters told BBC Sport.

"It is a problem for society. It leaks into football, and it shouldn't happen in a football stadium. It shouldn't happen online.

"It makes people like me and other football people in charge of the game think twice about what else we can do to ensure that these things don't happen in the future.

"If you are found to be using discriminatory language inside a football ground you will be ejected, second you will be banned, and third you may face criminal charges."

The Premier League says it is investigating the incident and has offered its support to Semenyo and both clubs.

Instagram's owner Meta said it is investigating and will take action against any offending comments and accounts.